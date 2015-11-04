Current Issue

Fall 2021

Brandon Wint brings together Caribbean and Caribbean-Canadian poets in Arc 96: Islands of Influence. He states, "While this “Islands of Influence" issue cannot perfectly or comprehensively express the range of Caribbean poetics in Canada, I hope that the poetry and prose offered here will prompt readers to understand the Caribbean as an expansive and rich site of poetic brilliance, intellectual rigour, and historical confluences that make the Caribbean diaspora apt for poetic inquiry."